Head to Head Analysis: EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EML Payments and Adobe are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EML Payments and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EML Payments N/A N/A N/A Adobe 27.11% 37.73% 20.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of EML Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adobe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EML Payments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adobe $18.89 billion 13.30 $4.76 billion $11.11 49.65

This table compares EML Payments and Adobe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than EML Payments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for EML Payments and Adobe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EML Payments 0 0 0 0 N/A Adobe 0 8 17 0 2.68

Adobe has a consensus price target of $594.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.93%. Given Adobe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adobe is more favorable than EML Payments.

Summary

Adobe beats EML Payments on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EML Payments

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking. This segment also provides issuance, processing, and program management services. The Gift and Incentives segment provides single load gift cards for shopping malls and incentive programs. The Digital Payments segment offers payment options for open banking, buy-now pay-later providers, and bill payment providers. The company also offers banking, credit, and disbursements services, as well as earned wage access, gifts, incentives and rewards, open banking, and forex payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Emerchants Limited. EML Payments Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, students, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, communicators, and consumers. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

