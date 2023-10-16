Head to Head Contrast: Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) vs. ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) and Frasers Group (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ODP and Frasers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ODP 2.29% 17.82% 5.48% Frasers Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of ODP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Frasers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of ODP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ODP 0 0 2 0 3.00 Frasers Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ODP and Frasers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

ODP presently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.02%. Given ODP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ODP is more favorable than Frasers Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ODP and Frasers Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ODP $8.30 billion 0.21 $166.00 million $4.29 10.45 Frasers Group N/A N/A N/A $0.30 26.61

ODP has higher revenue and earnings than Frasers Group. ODP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frasers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ODP beats Frasers Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division offers adjacency products, including cleaning, janitorial, and breakroom supplies, office furniture, technology products; and copy and print services through sales force, catalogs, telesales, and through Internet websites. This segment also engages in office supply distribution business. The Office Depot division sells office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, cleaning, breakroom and facilities products, personal protective equipment, and office furniture; and offers business services, including copying, printing, digital imaging, mailing, shipping, and technology support services through a fully integrated omni-channel platform of 980 Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores, and through www.officedepot.com. The Veyer division engages in supply chain, distribution, procurement and global sourcing operations. The Varis division operates tech-enabled B2B indirect procurement marketplace, where buyers and suppliers to transact through the platform's consumer-like buying experience, advanced spend management tools, network of suppliers, and technology capabilities. The company offers its products under various brands, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, and Grand&Toy, as well as others. The ODP Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel; and licensing activities. The company offers its products under its own and third party brands, which include Slazenger, Everlast, Lonsdale, Karrimor, 18montrose, Evans Cycles, Flannels, Frasers, Game, House of Fraser, Jack Wills, Sofa.com, Sports Direct, USC, Cruise, and van mildert. The company was formerly known as Sports Direct International plc and changed its name to Frasers Group Plc in December 2019. Frasers Group Plc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Shirebrook, the United Kingdom. Frasers Group plc operates as a subsidiary of MASH Holdings Limited.

