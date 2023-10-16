Head-To-Head Contrast: Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) & Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA)

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hyatt Hotels and Selina Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyatt Hotels 6.88% 13.30% 3.87% Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Hyatt Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Hyatt Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyatt Hotels $6.51 billion 1.72 $455.00 million $4.10 26.07 Selina Hospitality $204.19 million 0.05 -$197.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares Hyatt Hotels and Selina Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hyatt Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Selina Hospitality.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hyatt Hotels and Selina Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyatt Hotels 0 4 4 0 2.50 Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus target price of $129.22, indicating a potential upside of 20.82%. Selina Hospitality has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,541.79%. Given Selina Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Hyatt Hotels.

Volatility & Risk

Hyatt Hotels has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hyatt Hotels beats Selina Hospitality on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units. It operates its properties under the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, UrCove, Miraval, Alila, Andaz, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, Caption by Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotel & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas brands. The company primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal organizations; travel agency and luxury organizations; and a group of individual consumers. It also operates World of Hyatt loyalty program, which rewards points that can be redeemed for hotel nights and other rewards. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

