Head-To-Head Review: Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) & MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) and Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of MGP Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of MGP Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MGP Ingredients has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aristocrat Group has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGP Ingredients 13.55% 14.39% 9.02% Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGP Ingredients 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus target price of $132.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.56%. Given MGP Ingredients’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MGP Ingredients is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGP Ingredients $802.15 million 2.77 $109.46 million $4.90 20.64 Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MGP Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Aristocrat Group.

Summary

MGP Ingredients beats Aristocrat Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products. This segment also provides fuel-grade alcohol for blending with gasoline; distillers feed and related co-products, such as distillers feed and corn oil; and warehouse services, include barrel put away, storage, and retrieval, as well as blending services. The Branded Spirits segment provides ultra-premium, super premium, premium, mid, and value branded distilled spirits. The Ingredient Solutions segment provides specialty wheat starches for food applications under the Fibersym, Resistant Starch series, and FiberRite RW Resistant Starch names; specialty wheat proteins for food applications under the Arise and Proterra names; gluten-free textured pea proteins; commodity wheat starch for food and non-food applications; and commodity wheat proteins. The company sells its products directly or through distributors to manufacturers and processors of finished packaged goods or to bakeries. MGP Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. through its subsidiary, Top Shelf Distributing, LLC, focuses on developing distilled spirits line of business. The company markets and sells RWB Ultra Premium Handcrafted Vodka to retailers in North America. Aristocrat Group Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

