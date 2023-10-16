Head to Head Review: Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) & Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out 463.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays out 119.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $15.81 billion 0.76 $341.00 million $0.33 79.09 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $21.97 billion 0.20 $215.40 million $0.83 9.83

Profitability

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 2.34% 1.42% 0.48% Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 1 5 1 3.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus price target of $42.86, indicating a potential upside of 63.45%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.5% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services. This segment also offers heating, cooling, and energy solutions; gas distribution; water heaters; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioner rental, as well as other home services. Its Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for merchandise goods, commodities, and passengers through a network of approximately 22,000 km of track; 5,500 km of track network; 4,800 km of rail; 3,800 km of motorways; and 11 port terminals. The company's Midstream segment offers natural gas transmission, gathering and processing, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; 600 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage; 17 natural gas processing plants; and 10,600 km of gas gathering pipelines, as well as 525,000 tonnes polypropylene production capacity. Its Data segment operates approximately 207,000 operational telecom towers; approximately 46,600 km of fiber optic cables; approximately 881,000 fiber-to-the-premise connections; two semiconductor manufacturing facilities; and 70 distributed antenna systems, as well as 50 data centers and 230 megawatts of critical load capacity. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments. It is also involved in the piped natural gas distribution. The company operates hydroelectric, wind, and thermoelectric plants; and owns and operates transmission and distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. Companhia Paranaense de Energia COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Operates as a subsidiary of Governo Do Estado Do Parana.

