Head to Head Review: DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) versus Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX)

Scilex and DBV Technologies are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Scilex and DBV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scilex N/A -437.77% -49.97% DBV Technologies N/A -54.06% -42.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Scilex and DBV Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scilex 0 0 2 0 3.00 DBV Technologies 1 0 3 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Scilex presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 327.81%. DBV Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 518.92%. Given DBV Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Scilex.

Scilex has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV Technologies has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scilex and DBV Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scilex $46.46 million 6.19 -$23.36 million N/A N/A DBV Technologies $4.84 million 46.26 -$96.27 million ($0.56) -2.08

Scilex has higher revenue and earnings than DBV Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Scilex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Scilex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DBV Technologies beats Scilex on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain. The company also develops SP-102, a viscous gel formulation of corticosteroid for epidural injections that is in a Phase III clinical trial to treat lumbosacral radicular pain; SP-103, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of low back pain; and SP-104 (4.5 mg), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Scilex Holding Company is a subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

