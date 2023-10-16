Head to Head Survey: Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) and Its Rivals

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Atlas Energy Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Energy Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 9 1 3.10 Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors 186 856 1188 13 2.46

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 17.80%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors 25.86% 4.57% 4.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $606.75 million $217.01 million 6.17 Atlas Energy Solutions Competitors $2.74 billion $450.66 million 7.79

Atlas Energy Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions. Atlas Energy Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 19.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions competitors beat Atlas Energy Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

