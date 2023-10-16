Head-To-Head Survey: Cargotec (CYJBF) and Its Peers

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) is one of 185 public companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cargotec to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Cargotec pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cargotec pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 28.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cargotec lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cargotec and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cargotec 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cargotec Competitors 1159 4686 6114 67 2.42

As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 24.96%. Given Cargotec’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cargotec has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Cargotec and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cargotec N/A N/A 87.25 Cargotec Competitors $5.96 billion $559.48 million -191.17

Cargotec’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cargotec. Cargotec is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Cargotec and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cargotec N/A N/A N/A Cargotec Competitors -5.23% -54.99% 2.81%

18.1% of Cargotec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cargotec peers beat Cargotec on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry. Its product portfolio includes straddle and shuttle carriers, reach stackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks; maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, equipment modernization services, and digital solutions; and Bromma spreaders. The Hiab segment provides load handling equipment under the HIAB, EFFER, and ARGOS brands; forestry and recycling cranes under the LOGLIFT and JONSERED brands; truck mounted forklifts under the MOFFETT and PRINCETON brands; skip loaders and hook lifts under the MULTILIFT brand; tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands; ProCare services; HiVision crane operating systems; and HiConnect platform. The MacGregor segment offers maritime cargo and load handling products, services, and solutions. Cargotec Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

