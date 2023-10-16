Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lifted to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.25 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm upgraded Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.40 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.52.

NYSE HL opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 2.10. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

In related news, Director George R. Johnson bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,896.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 10.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,923,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,992,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,891 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

