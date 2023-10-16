Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NYSE HLF traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $14.81. 2,440,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,150. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $98,993.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

