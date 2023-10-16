Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Trading Up 6.7%

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 290,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,480,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Herbalife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $98,993.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Herbalife by 7.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,968,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,197,000 after buying an additional 456,384 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in Herbalife by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,016,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Herbalife by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

