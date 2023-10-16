Heritage Financial Services LLC Sells 37 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $436.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $365.10 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.