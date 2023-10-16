High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) PT Set at C$12.00 by BMO Capital Markets

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$12.00 price target by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cormark dropped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of HLF stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$10.96. 3,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,277. The company has a market cap of C$365.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. High Liner Foods has a 1-year low of C$10.63 and a 1-year high of C$15.87.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$341.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.43 million. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods will post 1.8871795 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,256.38. In the last three months, insiders have bought 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $275,691. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

