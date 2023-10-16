Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Raised by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.95. 972,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,681. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $176.13 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.47%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

