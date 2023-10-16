Horizon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,578 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Welltower Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $85.23. The stock had a trading volume of 215,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,917. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 370.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $86.72.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
