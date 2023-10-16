Horizon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,578 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $85.23. The stock had a trading volume of 215,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,917. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 370.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $86.72.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Read Our Latest Report on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.