Horizon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 502,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,739,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 427,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, reaching $215.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,044. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $182.29 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $304.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.