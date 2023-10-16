Horizon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.3% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.13. 484,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,086. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $181.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.15.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

