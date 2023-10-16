Horizon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned 4.47% of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CARZ stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.04. 3,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,922. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1204 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

