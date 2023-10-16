Horizon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 200,005 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 66.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.92. 5,286,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,577,270. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

