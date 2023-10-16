Horizon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,463 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.3% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,381,000 after acquiring an additional 309,721 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,502,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,338,000 after acquiring an additional 195,627 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of RSP traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.63. The stock had a trading volume of 950,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,327. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.08 and its 200 day moving average is $146.23.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.