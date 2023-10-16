Horizon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.33. 5,349,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,457,762. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

