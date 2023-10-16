Horizon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $18,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.57 and a fifty-two week high of $159.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.