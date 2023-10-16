Horizon Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.41 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH traded up $1.95 on Monday, hitting $150.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.70. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

