Horizon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 511,464 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 321.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,464 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.8% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $34,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,893,000 after buying an additional 1,216,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,128,000 after buying an additional 2,823,990 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,061,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,308,000 after buying an additional 608,012 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,304,000 after buying an additional 57,049 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.24. 600,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

