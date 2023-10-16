Horizon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 183.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 273,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,567 shares during the period. 28.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORGN. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Origin Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Origin Materials Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:ORGN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.26.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director R Tony Tripeny purchased 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.
Origin Materials Profile
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.
