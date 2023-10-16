Horizon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 11.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 183.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 273,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,567 shares during the period. 28.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORGN. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Origin Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Origin Materials Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ORGN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Tony Tripeny purchased 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.