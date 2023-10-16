Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) PT Lowered to $31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,165. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.