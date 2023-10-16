Hostess Brands’ (TWNK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $33.22. 465,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $3,971,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at $6,097,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 27.7% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 628,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,931,000 after purchasing an additional 136,374 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

(Get Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.