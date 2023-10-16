Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $19,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HLI traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.70. 136,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,415. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.77. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $415.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total transaction of $100,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.