Howland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,100 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637 over the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $26.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMA. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

