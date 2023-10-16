Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.07.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

