Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 101,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $87.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

