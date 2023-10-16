Howland Capital Management LLC Has $506,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VXF stock opened at $139.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $126.59 and a 52 week high of $157.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.61 and a 200-day moving average of $144.78.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.