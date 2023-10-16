Howland Capital Management LLC Has $711,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $365.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $259.08 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

