Howland Capital Management LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Universal Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity at Universal Electronics

In other Universal Electronics news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,942.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 67,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,152.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $42,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,152.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward K. Zinser acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,984.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,553 shares of company stock worth $182,308. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $7.81 on Monday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $25.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.30). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $107.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.