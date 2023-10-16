Howland Capital Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $184.18 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $172.59 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.46.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

