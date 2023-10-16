Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 993.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,670,000 after acquiring an additional 572,403 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 436.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,839,000 after acquiring an additional 451,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after acquiring an additional 239,298 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Bank of America lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $122.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.43. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $119.51 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

