Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in FedEx by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,253 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 21.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,554 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

Shares of FDX opened at $242.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $149.64 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

