Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $185.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.37. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $190.36. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.98, a P/E/G ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.