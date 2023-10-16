Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.16. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.22 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

