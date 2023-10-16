Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 32,011 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 32,011 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 359,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 77,922 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 132,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 128,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Shares of WBA opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

