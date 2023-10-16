Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 21,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Argus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMP opened at $69.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. The company had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.