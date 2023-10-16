HSBC Downgrades BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to Hold

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $111.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $124.00. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.69.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BNTX

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $103.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.17 and its 200 day moving average is $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.56. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $188.99.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BioNTech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BioNTech by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.