Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the period. Humana comprises approximately 2.0% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Humana were worth $27,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.10.

Humana Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE HUM traded up $12.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $518.39. The stock had a trading volume of 424,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,222. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $484.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.