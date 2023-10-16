Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the period. Humana comprises approximately 2.0% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Humana were worth $27,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.10.
Humana Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE HUM traded up $12.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $518.39. The stock had a trading volume of 424,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,222. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $484.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.72.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Humana Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
