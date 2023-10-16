HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 6.8% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 1,396,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,570,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.
The firm has a market capitalization of $793.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
