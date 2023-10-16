Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Piper Sandler

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.47.

Illumina stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.20. 1,006,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,912. Illumina has a 52-week low of $126.04 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 71.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

