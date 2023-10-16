Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $126.04

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $126.04 and last traded at $126.87, with a volume of 79604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.42.

Illumina Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,282 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 52,497 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 683.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 36.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 42.3% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

