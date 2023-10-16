Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $200.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.42.

Illumina Stock Down 1.0 %

ILMN stock opened at $129.11 on Thursday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $127.37 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.62.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,798,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Illumina by 265.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $150,673,000 after acquiring an additional 583,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

