Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Raised to $45.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IMVT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, August 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

Shares of Immunovant stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $37.82. 510,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,381. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 1,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,602,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $168,244.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 1,526,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,602,578. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,442 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Immunovant by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Immunovant by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

