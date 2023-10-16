Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at CIBC

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMO. Desjardins increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$82.13.

Shares of TSE IMO traded up C$0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching C$83.24. The stock had a trading volume of 597,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,050. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$60.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.85. The company has a market cap of C$48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.08 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 10.0108565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

