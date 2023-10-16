IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 231,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 112,601 shares.The stock last traded at $30.08 and had previously closed at $30.02.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 85,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 947,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after acquiring an additional 747,614 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,929,000.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

